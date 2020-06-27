325 CRICKET Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Location, Location. Large 3 Bedroom 3.5 Baths Townhome located with walking distance of downtown Alpharetta. First floor with large living area that opens to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen w/white Cabinets and Stone Countertops. Large Island and great storage in Kitchen. Master up w/large Walk in Closet, Spa Bath w/his and her Vanities, Shower w/multiple spray and shower heads. Office Space upstairs with 3rd Bedroom and Bathand laundry. Terrace Level Bedroom and Bath . Lots of Storage. End Unit. Plantation Shutters throughout!