325 CRICKET Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 PM

325 CRICKET Lane

325 Cricket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

325 Cricket Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Location, Location. Large 3 Bedroom 3.5 Baths Townhome located with walking distance of downtown Alpharetta. First floor with large living area that opens to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen w/white Cabinets and Stone Countertops. Large Island and great storage in Kitchen. Master up w/large Walk in Closet, Spa Bath w/his and her Vanities, Shower w/multiple spray and shower heads. Office Space upstairs with 3rd Bedroom and Bathand laundry. Terrace Level Bedroom and Bath . Lots of Storage. End Unit. Plantation Shutters throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 CRICKET Lane have any available units?
325 CRICKET Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 325 CRICKET Lane have?
Some of 325 CRICKET Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 CRICKET Lane currently offering any rent specials?
325 CRICKET Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 CRICKET Lane pet-friendly?
No, 325 CRICKET Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 325 CRICKET Lane offer parking?
Yes, 325 CRICKET Lane offers parking.
Does 325 CRICKET Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 CRICKET Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 CRICKET Lane have a pool?
No, 325 CRICKET Lane does not have a pool.
Does 325 CRICKET Lane have accessible units?
No, 325 CRICKET Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 325 CRICKET Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 CRICKET Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 CRICKET Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 CRICKET Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
