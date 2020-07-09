All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

324 Beacons Place

324 Beacons Pl · No Longer Available
Location

324 Beacons Pl, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
LIKE A MODEL HOME!!!! In the most sought after location!! Off Exit 10-400!! Mins from AVALON, Windward, new Halcyon, restaurants, shops, COSTCO, Walmart, walk to Lifetime Fitness, Marta!! Neighborhood has a pool!! Unit itself is gorgeous! Hardwoods, wrought iron rails, quartz counter tops(upgraded), stainless steel appliances! A bedroom and full bath on the basement/walk-in level! Award winning WEBB BRIDGE MIDDLE & ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOLS! Unit has a deck and a front balcony also!! Views of sunset/sunrise!! Sun streaming unit!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

