Alpharetta, GA
3120 Maple Lane
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

3120 Maple Lane

3120 Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Maple Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful step-less ranch in GREAT location! Turn-key ready 3bd/2ba home is just a 4 minute drive to downtown Alpharetta and has top rated schools! Recently renovated for a new home feel with historical charm. New paint and flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, granite and more. Don't miss the spacious .63 acre lot with extra storage shed. Wide open floor plan. Perfect for hosting in every season! Convenient to 400 and 120, shopping, parks, hospitals, and more! **Can be rented completely furnished for $4,000/month with the furniture seen in the photos!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Maple Lane have any available units?
3120 Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3120 Maple Lane have?
Some of 3120 Maple Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Maple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3120 Maple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Maple Lane offers parking.
Does 3120 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Maple Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 3120 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 3120 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Maple Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
