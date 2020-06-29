3120 Maple Lane

Amenities

Beautiful step-less ranch in GREAT location! Turn-key ready 3bd/2ba home is just a 4 minute drive to downtown Alpharetta and has top rated schools! Recently renovated for a new home feel with historical charm. New paint and flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, granite and more. Don't miss the spacious .63 acre lot with extra storage shed. Wide open floor plan. Perfect for hosting in every season! Convenient to 400 and 120, shopping, parks, hospitals, and more! **Can be rented completely furnished for $4,000/month with the furniture seen in the photos!**