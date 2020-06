310 Gannett Nook

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

UPDATED EXECUTIVE HOME IN WINDWARD SUBDIVISION. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ SITTING AREA & FIREPLACE. MASTER BATH WAS RECENTLY UPDATED WITH JETTED TUB/SPA SHOWER, NEW VANITIES. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, FRIDGE & WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT FIRST LEVEL, PRIVATE BACKYARD W/STONE PATIO & STEPS TO LOWER LEVEL PLAY AREA. GREAT VIEWS FROM VAULTED SCREEN PORCH, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT W/MEDIA ROOM, BEDROOM, FULL BATH & WORK SHOP, DBL VANITY GUEST BATH, IN PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST. YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS HOME.