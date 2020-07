Amenities

This lovely ground-floor two-bedroom, two bath condo is an amazing deal! Newly renovated with brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances and counter-tops. Freshly painted and new floors installed throughout! Open concept and plenty of light from the wall of windows. Washer and dryer included. Tranquil setting located in highly sought-after Alpharetta area, just minutes from downtown and Avalon. In top-rated Milton High school district. This one is sure to go fast!