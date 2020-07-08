All apartments in Alpharetta
3060 Gadsden Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

3060 Gadsden Street

3060 Gadsden Street · No Longer Available
Location

3060 Gadsden Street, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Hampton Hall

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The Palisades is just minutes to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta with direct access to Greenway Trail. This home has been recently updated with white kitchen, stainless steel appliances, accent wall, fresh paint and updates in the master bathroom. Kitchen has views to family room and breakfast area with built in serving area. Master bedroom with screened porch off the master and secondary bedrooms each with private bathrooms. All lawn maintenance is included in HOA dues. Easy access to GA 400!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Gadsden Street have any available units?
3060 Gadsden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3060 Gadsden Street have?
Some of 3060 Gadsden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Gadsden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Gadsden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Gadsden Street pet-friendly?
No, 3060 Gadsden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3060 Gadsden Street offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Gadsden Street offers parking.
Does 3060 Gadsden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 Gadsden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Gadsden Street have a pool?
No, 3060 Gadsden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3060 Gadsden Street have accessible units?
No, 3060 Gadsden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Gadsden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3060 Gadsden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3060 Gadsden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3060 Gadsden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

