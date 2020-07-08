3060 Gadsden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The Palisades is just minutes to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta with direct access to Greenway Trail. This home has been recently updated with white kitchen, stainless steel appliances, accent wall, fresh paint and updates in the master bathroom. Kitchen has views to family room and breakfast area with built in serving area. Master bedroom with screened porch off the master and secondary bedrooms each with private bathrooms. All lawn maintenance is included in HOA dues. Easy access to GA 400!