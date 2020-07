Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Townhome in Milton High School, Close to Avalon/Verizon/Historic Alpharetta/Wills Park. End Unit with Largest Plan and 2-Car Garage. Roommate floorplan with 2 Master Bedrooms upstairs. Large Kitchen with New Cabinets and Great Room/Dining Room Combo with Wood Laminate Flooring on Main and second floor. Bonus Room with Full Bath and 2-Car Garage on Lower Level. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED! Private Views of the Woods. Spacious deck with the built-in bench.