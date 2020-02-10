All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM

2880 Webb Bridge Road

2880 Webb Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2880 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Beautiful renovated 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Wedgewood Forest in Alpharetta within walking distance to the Avalon. Now on the market for lease. Must see to appreciate all the renovations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 Webb Bridge Road have any available units?
2880 Webb Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 Webb Bridge Road have?
Some of 2880 Webb Bridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 Webb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2880 Webb Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 Webb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2880 Webb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2880 Webb Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2880 Webb Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 2880 Webb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 Webb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 Webb Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 2880 Webb Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2880 Webb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2880 Webb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 Webb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 Webb Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
