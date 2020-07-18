All apartments in Alpharetta
2826 Webb Bridge Road
2826 Webb Bridge Road

2826 Webb Bridge Road · (678) 845-1230
Alpharetta
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

2826 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746337 to view more pictures of this property. Affordable rental within walking distance to downtown Alpharetta or the Avalon! Completely updated with new paint, carpet, flooring, light fixtures, stone counter-tops, and stainless appliances! Open concept living area with tons of natural light. 2 over-sized bedrooms with 2 private bathrooms. Private Fenced outdoor courtyard perfect for entertaining. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have any available units?
2826 Webb Bridge Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have?
Some of 2826 Webb Bridge Road's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Webb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Webb Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Webb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2826 Webb Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2826 Webb Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
