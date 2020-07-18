2826 Webb Bridge Road

Amenities

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746337 to view more pictures of this property. Affordable rental within walking distance to downtown Alpharetta or the Avalon! Completely updated with new paint, carpet, flooring, light fixtures, stone counter-tops, and stainless appliances! Open concept living area with tons of natural light. 2 over-sized bedrooms with 2 private bathrooms. Private Fenced outdoor courtyard perfect for entertaining. Professionally managed.