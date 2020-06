Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

NEW unit in the most sought after location!! Mins from Avalon, Windward, Alpharetta Downtown, 400, Costco, Walmart, Target & so much more!! GATED COMMUNITY! Alpharetta High School! Unit itself is gorgeous, Hardwoods on main, huge island, fireplace, wrought iron rails! AVAILABLE in 1-2 weeks Full basement with a bedroom/study/full bath!