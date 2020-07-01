2335 Winthrope Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Heart of Alpharetta! Minutes to shopping, dining, parks, Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon. Quick, easy access to 400. Great neighborhood, Great Schools! Walk to Saturday Farmer's Markets and the Alpharetta Food Truck Alley. Adorable ranch with open layout great for entertaining. You'll love the hardwood floors, spacious master suite with huge walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings. Low maintenance, fenced-in, level backyard with large patio. Won't last long so schedule a showing today! All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application and be on the lease. Only highly