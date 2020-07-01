All apartments in Alpharetta
2335 Winthrope Way Drive

2335 Winthrope Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Winthrope Way Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heart of Alpharetta! Minutes to shopping, dining, parks, Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon. Quick, easy access to 400. Great neighborhood, Great Schools! Walk to Saturday Farmer's Markets and the Alpharetta Food Truck Alley. Adorable ranch with open layout great for entertaining. You'll love the hardwood floors, spacious master suite with huge walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings. Low maintenance, fenced-in, level backyard with large patio. Won't last long so schedule a showing today! All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application and be on the lease. Only highly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have any available units?
2335 Winthrope Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have?
Some of 2335 Winthrope Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Winthrope Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Winthrope Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Winthrope Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive offers parking.
Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have a pool?
No, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Winthrope Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Winthrope Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

