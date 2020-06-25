226 Braeden Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RARE end unit-upgrades galore! Walk to Avalon! Owner has added luxury light fixtures & special touches to set this home apart from the rest. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Popular Hutton floorplan. Finished basement & additional storage room, extended main level includes light filled sunroom. End unit = EXTRA WINDOWS/LIGHT! Light, bright,white & stainless gourmet kitchen. First floor flow great for entertaining. Bottom up/top down blinds will allow all the light in & maintain privacy. Oversized owner's suite includes upgraded tile in bath & private deck.