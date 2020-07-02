220 Lantern Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Cozy Ranch in the heart of Alpharetta. This full brick ranch sits on nearly an acre lot. Provides a very comfortable lifestyle with plenty of room to relax by the fireplace or escape to the screened in porch, private deck or finished daylight basement. This home features a large eat-in kitchen, Formal Dining, spacious Main-level Familty Room with fireplace, and extra family or rec room with another fireplace in the daylight basement. Bsmt has the 4th BR, Wet Bar, Full Bath with walkin closet.