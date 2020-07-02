All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 220 Lantern Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
220 Lantern Ridge Court
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

220 Lantern Ridge Court

220 Lantern Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

220 Lantern Ridge Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Ranch in the heart of Alpharetta. This full brick ranch sits on nearly an acre lot. Provides a very comfortable lifestyle with plenty of room to relax by the fireplace or escape to the screened in porch, private deck or finished daylight basement. This home features a large eat-in kitchen, Formal Dining, spacious Main-level Familty Room with fireplace, and extra family or rec room with another fireplace in the daylight basement. Bsmt has the 4th BR, Wet Bar, Full Bath with walkin closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have any available units?
220 Lantern Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have?
Some of 220 Lantern Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Lantern Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
220 Lantern Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Lantern Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 220 Lantern Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 220 Lantern Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Lantern Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 220 Lantern Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 220 Lantern Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Lantern Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Lantern Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Lantern Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College