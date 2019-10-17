21070 Lexington Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets key fob access furnished

Fully Furnished All Inclusive Smart Home for Rent in Woodstock Georgia



If you are looking for a beautiful place to stay in or near Woodstock, Georgia, a hotel may not be exactly what you are searching for. This Woodstock corporate housing goes above and beyond with smart features and full furnishings to let you feel at home while staying in the area. The home is located only 15 miles from Marietta and 30 miles from downtown Atlanta for employment options with an easy commute. Its also close to many different hospitals and universities including Georgia State University.



This home is a multi-generational dwelling located in the elegant Centennial Place. It offers 2,200 square feet of space and includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, perfect for families vacationing or considering a relocation. The home is near many shopping and dining options such as Cherokee 16 Cinemas, Towne Lake Square Shopping Center, Walgreens, and Kroger. Its also only 40 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



The master suite in this Woodstock corporate housing offers a king size bed along with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. Two of the other bedrooms boast queen size beds while the last bedroom includes a convertible queen sofa along with a desk and chair. The final room can be used for sleeping or as an office space, depending on your specific needs. Each room is tastefully decorated and offers extras you wont find in hotels or other rental homes.



This CHBO complete home is fully furnished and offers Alexa to create a luxurious smart home experience. There are many modern upgrades including new kitchen appliances and a 50 flat-screen television in the living room. There is an additional flat-screen television available that is compatible with Roku for seamless streaming of your favorite show sand movies. A patio is located in the fenced backyard and a new washer and dryer are available. The home utilizes a simple keyless entry technology.



