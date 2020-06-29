Amenities

1830 Millstone Ct Available 03/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in March!3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful ranch home in prime Alpharetta location - just minutes from Avalon and GA 400! This home has a master on the main with a gracious master bath complete with garden tub, separate shower, and huge walk-in closet! Updated kitchen with solid cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to a great room with a cozy fireplace overlooks the fenced, level back yard. Separate laundry room with hookups only. Top-rated schools make this home a must-see! Landscaping Included (subject to change).



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Hopewell

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126



