Alpharetta, GA
1830 Millstone Ct
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1830 Millstone Ct

1830 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Millstone Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1830 Millstone Ct Available 03/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in March!3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful ranch home in prime Alpharetta location - just minutes from Avalon and GA 400! This home has a master on the main with a gracious master bath complete with garden tub, separate shower, and huge walk-in closet! Updated kitchen with solid cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to a great room with a cozy fireplace overlooks the fenced, level back yard. Separate laundry room with hookups only. Top-rated schools make this home a must-see! Landscaping Included (subject to change).

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Hopewell
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAlpharettahomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3804627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Millstone Ct have any available units?
1830 Millstone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1830 Millstone Ct have?
Some of 1830 Millstone Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Millstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Millstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Millstone Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1830 Millstone Ct offer parking?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1830 Millstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Millstone Ct have a pool?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Millstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Millstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Millstone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Millstone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

