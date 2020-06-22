1700 Cotton Patch Ln

Amenities

1700 Cotton Patch Lane

Alpharetta, GA 30004



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms:2

Bonus: 1



Located in high ranked school district only 1.2 miles from I-400, you get the best of both worlds: out of the city and close to the high end shopping/dining areas of luxurious Alpharetta.



This well maintained townhouse features an open floor plan with lovely living room with skylights and fireplace, kitchen with surround counter, and dining room that opens to the sun room with skylights. With one bedroom and full bath downstairs, and one bedroom and full bath upstairs, this unit is allows a lot of privacy. A bonus room with skylights is perfect for an office or playroom.



Your rental also includes 2 assigned parking spots and extra storage unit off the patio.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County

Electric: Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation

Gas: Atlanta Gas



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.