Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Cotton Patch Ln

1700 Cotton Patch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Cotton Patch Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1700 Cotton Patch Lane
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms:2
Bonus: 1

Located in high ranked school district only 1.2 miles from I-400, you get the best of both worlds: out of the city and close to the high end shopping/dining areas of luxurious Alpharetta.

This well maintained townhouse features an open floor plan with lovely living room with skylights and fireplace, kitchen with surround counter, and dining room that opens to the sun room with skylights. With one bedroom and full bath downstairs, and one bedroom and full bath upstairs, this unit is allows a lot of privacy. A bonus room with skylights is perfect for an office or playroom.

Your rental also includes 2 assigned parking spots and extra storage unit off the patio.

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Electric: Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation
Gas: Atlanta Gas

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln have any available units?
1700 Cotton Patch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln have?
Some of 1700 Cotton Patch Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Cotton Patch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Cotton Patch Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Cotton Patch Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Cotton Patch Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Cotton Patch Ln does offer parking.
Does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Cotton Patch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Cotton Patch Ln has a pool.
Does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln have accessible units?
No, 1700 Cotton Patch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Cotton Patch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Cotton Patch Ln has units with dishwashers.
