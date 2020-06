Amenities

conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room

For more information, contact Barry Joyner at (404) 290-4612. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6015210 to view more pictures of this property. 3 suites, totaling approximately 3000 square feet. Available on busy Alpharetta Highway. T.I. offered for build out. Next door to United BMW and Twisted Taco. Asking $14.00 per square foot. Each unit has 1 bath, three offices and a conference room.