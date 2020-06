Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Location location location, live in one of the few lease approved homes in the Henderson Village area. This home is tucked away on cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood mins from neighborhood amenities and blocks from Windward and Hwy 9 shopping and dining opportunities. Solid surfact floorings throughout the main. Formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Separate laundry room. Granite counter, Stainless appliances (dishwasher and gas range/oven is new). Trash and yard care included with rent. Swim/Tennis is available at tenant's annual expense.