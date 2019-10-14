135 Greenmont Downs Trace

Amenities
5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms- Alpharetta - Property Id: 44782
5 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - Finished walk -out basement. Large Living Room in basement. Alpharetta Elementary - Northwestern Middle - Milton High. Brick front home on quiet cul-de-sac street in desirable neighborhood. Much larger than it looks 4/3, updated ranch on full finished basement with 1 bed/1bath and lots of storage. Brand new hardwoods thru out main level & new carpet in basement. Bright sun filled kitchen w/ SS appliances & eating area. Separate dining room. Master on main w/ dbl vanity, garden tub & walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard with deck and patio. Sought after Milton school district. Walk to Wills Park, minutes from Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and I-400.
Property Id 44782
