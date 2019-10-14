All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

135 Greenmont Downs Trace

135 Greenmont Downs Trace · No Longer Available
Location

135 Greenmont Downs Trace, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms- Alpharetta - Property Id: 44782

5 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - Finished walk -out basement. Large Living Room in basement. Alpharetta Elementary - Northwestern Middle - Milton High. Brick front home on quiet cul-de-sac street in desirable neighborhood. Much larger than it looks 4/3, updated ranch on full finished basement with 1 bed/1bath and lots of storage. Brand new hardwoods thru out main level & new carpet in basement. Bright sun filled kitchen w/ SS appliances & eating area. Separate dining room. Master on main w/ dbl vanity, garden tub & walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard with deck and patio. Sought after Milton school district. Walk to Wills Park, minutes from Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and I-400.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44782
Property Id 44782

(RLNE4832736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace have any available units?
135 Greenmont Downs Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace have?
Some of 135 Greenmont Downs Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Greenmont Downs Trace currently offering any rent specials?
135 Greenmont Downs Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Greenmont Downs Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace is pet friendly.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace offer parking?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace does not offer parking.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace have a pool?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace does not have a pool.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace have accessible units?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace has units with dishwashers.
