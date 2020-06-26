132 Sterling Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

132 Sterling Court

Alpharetta, GA 30004



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2



Enjoy one of Atlanta's premier northern suburbs at this nice condo community close to I-400 and Westside Pkwy. This condo features a large open floor plan with fireplace, formal dining room, pass through from kitchen to living room and a sunroom. Bedrooms are large. The master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. The laundry room has shelves. A sun room features 3 sides of windows! Spacious grounds with natural views!



Rent includes water!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power Water



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.