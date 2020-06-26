All apartments in Alpharetta
132 Sterling Ct.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 AM

132 Sterling Ct

132 Sterling Court · No Longer Available
Location

132 Sterling Court, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
132 Sterling Court
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2

Enjoy one of Atlanta's premier northern suburbs at this nice condo community close to I-400 and Westside Pkwy. This condo features a large open floor plan with fireplace, formal dining room, pass through from kitchen to living room and a sunroom. Bedrooms are large. The master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. The laundry room has shelves. A sun room features 3 sides of windows! Spacious grounds with natural views!

Rent includes water!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power Water

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 132 Sterling Ct have any available units?
132 Sterling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 132 Sterling Ct have?
Some of 132 Sterling Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Sterling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
132 Sterling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Sterling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Sterling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 132 Sterling Ct offer parking?
No, 132 Sterling Ct does not offer parking.
Does 132 Sterling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Sterling Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Sterling Ct have a pool?
No, 132 Sterling Ct does not have a pool.
Does 132 Sterling Ct have accessible units?
No, 132 Sterling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Sterling Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Sterling Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Sterling Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Sterling Ct has units with air conditioning.

