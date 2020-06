Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated and MOVE IN READY! Welcome home to this fabulous neighborhood in Alpharetta. Looking for the best schools? Looking for convenience? Just doesn't get any better than this- just off Windward Pkwy, close to the great shopping and dining options at Avalon& Halcyon. The most popular floorplan on the market, with separate living & dining rooms, 2-story foyer, updated kitchen overlooks the family room at the rear. Master BR has a sitting area and walk in closet.