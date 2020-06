Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Welcome home to a highly sought-after neighborhood 4bd 3.5 bath in Alpharetta. This home has 2 masters one on the main floor and one upstairs. Brick front, wood floors, sunken living room with fireplace makes you feel right at home in no time. Have dinner in the separate dining room or in the breakfast area. Kitchen is perfect to cook in as you will have plenty of room and granite counter tops to boot. So close to stores you could walk. Hurry to lease this great deal.