Alpharetta, GA
1120 Longcreek Pointe
1120 Longcreek Pointe

1120 Longcreek Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Longcreek Pointe, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully updated and move-in ready home on golf course lot with everything you've asked for! Open Floor Plan, 2-Story Fireside Family Room with gorgeous views, Kitchen with fireside Keeping Room, Master Suite on main with grand master bathroom. 2nd Level has 2 Suites with baths, an Open Loft Area & an extra large 4th bedroom/Bonus Room/Playroom. The recently Finished Daylight Basement offers great entertaining with a wet bar, a bedroom, a full bath & lots of living space. Enjoy the outdoors on the Deck, Fenced yard Area & Walking distance to park, lake, swim/tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have any available units?
1120 Longcreek Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have?
Some of 1120 Longcreek Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Longcreek Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Longcreek Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Longcreek Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Longcreek Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Longcreek Pointe offers parking.
Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Longcreek Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Longcreek Pointe has a pool.
Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1120 Longcreek Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Longcreek Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Longcreek Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Longcreek Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

