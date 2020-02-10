1120 Longcreek Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fully updated and move-in ready home on golf course lot with everything you've asked for! Open Floor Plan, 2-Story Fireside Family Room with gorgeous views, Kitchen with fireside Keeping Room, Master Suite on main with grand master bathroom. 2nd Level has 2 Suites with baths, an Open Loft Area & an extra large 4th bedroom/Bonus Room/Playroom. The recently Finished Daylight Basement offers great entertaining with a wet bar, a bedroom, a full bath & lots of living space. Enjoy the outdoors on the Deck, Fenced yard Area & Walking distance to park, lake, swim/tennis.