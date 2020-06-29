11096 Grey Owl Road

Amenities
This beautiful townhome features 3 large bedrooms and two full and one half bath. sought after floorplan with the kitchen open to the family room, granite c.tops, stainless steel appliances, including a new fridge (not pictured). Kitchen island with optional bar seating. Large master suite with walk in closet, two separate vanities and a separate tub and shower. Also upstairs there are two good sized secondary bedrooms and another bathroom. This end unit townhome has a small, private fenced in back area, and is situated across the street from the pool and guest parking!