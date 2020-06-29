11096 Grey Owl Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

This beautiful townhome features 3 large bedrooms and two full and one half bath. sought after floorplan with the kitchen open to the family room, granite c.tops, stainless steel appliances, including a new fridge (not pictured). Kitchen island with optional bar seating. Large master suite with walk in closet, two separate vanities and a separate tub and shower. Also upstairs there are two good sized secondary bedrooms and another bathroom. This end unit townhome has a small, private fenced in back area, and is situated across the street from the pool and guest parking!