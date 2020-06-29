All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

110 Kia Drive

110 Kia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 Kia Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Awesome Master On Main!! Beautiful 4 side brick located on a Cul-De-Sac street!! 5 Bedrooms and 4 Full Sized Baths. Great open floor plan!! Hardwood floor throughout on main including Master bed!! Bonus room on main level can be used as office, guest room or multi purpose room. 2 story family room with built in bookcases!! Custom molding & 12 inch base board makes the house upscale. Large extended deck!! Formal Living room and Formal Dining room!! Laundry room has built in cabinets and a large soaking sink!! Large bonus room upstairs.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Kia Drive have any available units?
110 Kia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 110 Kia Drive have?
Some of 110 Kia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Kia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Kia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Kia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Kia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 110 Kia Drive offer parking?
No, 110 Kia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 110 Kia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Kia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Kia Drive have a pool?
No, 110 Kia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 110 Kia Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Kia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Kia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Kia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Kia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Kia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

