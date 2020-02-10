Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Roswell. Main level features open living room and dining separation with french doors. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Bright sun room opens to private garden area (landscaping included with rent) and a short walk to a detached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find a secondary bedroom and a full bath. Master bedroom features an updated bath with tile shower. This property will not last long! Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have any available units?
1096 Old Roswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1096 Old Roswell Road have?
Some of 1096 Old Roswell Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Old Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Old Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.