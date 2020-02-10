All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
1096 Old Roswell Road
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

1096 Old Roswell Road

1096 Old Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Alpharetta
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1096 Old Roswell Road, Alpharetta, GA 30076

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Roswell. Main level features open living room and dining separation with french doors. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Bright sun room opens to private garden area (landscaping included with rent) and a short walk to a detached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find a secondary bedroom and a full bath. Master bedroom features an updated bath with tile shower. This property will not last long! Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have any available units?
1096 Old Roswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1096 Old Roswell Road have?
Some of 1096 Old Roswell Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Old Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Old Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Old Roswell Road pet-friendly?
No, 1096 Old Roswell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road offer parking?
Yes, 1096 Old Roswell Road offers parking.
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 Old Roswell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have a pool?
No, 1096 Old Roswell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 1096 Old Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 Old Roswell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1096 Old Roswell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1096 Old Roswell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
