1096 Old Roswell Road

Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Roswell. Main level features open living room and dining separation with french doors. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Bright sun room opens to private garden area (landscaping included with rent) and a short walk to a detached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find a secondary bedroom and a full bath. Master bedroom features an updated bath with tile shower. This property will not last long! Call today to schedule a showing.