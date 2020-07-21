All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:15 PM

10950 Pinehigh Drive

10950 Pinehigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10950 Pinehigh Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful brick front single family located in center of Alpharetta! High rise ceilings in living&family room. Double sided fireplace. Upgraded kitchen & bathrooms. Huge master suite upstairs. Detached two car garage with storage space above & easy access to kitchen. Huge deck in back overlooks into backyard. Great condition, ready to move in. Come and see it!
Beautiful brick front single family located in center of Alpharetta! High rise ceilings in living&family room. Double sided fireplace. Upgraded kitchen & bathrooms. Huge master suite upstairs. Detached two car garage with storage space above & easy access to kitchen. Huge deck in back overlooks into backyard. Great condition, ready to move in. Come and see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have any available units?
10950 Pinehigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have?
Some of 10950 Pinehigh Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10950 Pinehigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10950 Pinehigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10950 Pinehigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10950 Pinehigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10950 Pinehigh Drive offers parking.
Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10950 Pinehigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have a pool?
No, 10950 Pinehigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 10950 Pinehigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10950 Pinehigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10950 Pinehigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10950 Pinehigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
