All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1020 Compass Pointe Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1020 Compass Pointe Chase
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:35 PM

1020 Compass Pointe Chase

1020 Compass Pointe Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1020 Compass Pointe Chase, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
This home has lots of space for a family in the Windward community close to shopping, dining, office buildings, and easy access to GA 400! Live, work and play all in the same area! The open floor plan has a great room with two story ceiling and gorgeous windows with views of the stunning wooded backyard. Hardwoods throughout the main level, both sets of stairs and upstairs hallway. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, laundry room on main, fireplace in great room, a bedroom on main, large master with new carpet in all bedrooms. Huge finished basement including a bedroom, full bathroom, wet bar, and several rooms for work and/or home theater. Don't miss a chance to get into this one! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have any available units?
1020 Compass Pointe Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have?
Some of 1020 Compass Pointe Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Compass Pointe Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Compass Pointe Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Compass Pointe Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase offer parking?
No, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase has a pool.
Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have accessible units?
No, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Compass Pointe Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Compass Pointe Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College