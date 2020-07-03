1020 Compass Pointe Chase

Amenities

This home has lots of space for a family in the Windward community close to shopping, dining, office buildings, and easy access to GA 400! Live, work and play all in the same area! The open floor plan has a great room with two story ceiling and gorgeous windows with views of the stunning wooded backyard. Hardwoods throughout the main level, both sets of stairs and upstairs hallway. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, laundry room on main, fireplace in great room, a bedroom on main, large master with new carpet in all bedrooms. Huge finished basement including a bedroom, full bathroom, wet bar, and several rooms for work and/or home theater. Don't miss a chance to get into this one! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!