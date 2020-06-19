10150 Lauren Hall Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Johns Creek Hight School. Prime location, flat fenced yard with playset and covered patio. Easy access to GA-400 Northpoint, Windward, DT Alpharetta, and Avalon. Hardwood floors, inviting family room with open concept to breakfast area and kitchen. Updated appliances, family room w/fplc. Large master bedroom with fireplace in sitting room. master bath w/dual vanities, , separate shower. Enjoy your weekends as Landscaping included wiith your monthly rent ($150 value). 2 year lease agreenment. No cats please