All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 10150 Lauren Hall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
10150 Lauren Hall Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

10150 Lauren Hall Court

10150 Lauren Hall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10150 Lauren Hall Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Johns Creek Hight School. Prime location, flat fenced yard with playset and covered patio. Easy access to GA-400 Northpoint, Windward, DT Alpharetta, and Avalon. Hardwood floors, inviting family room with open concept to breakfast area and kitchen. Updated appliances, family room w/fplc. Large master bedroom with fireplace in sitting room. master bath w/dual vanities, , separate shower. Enjoy your weekends as Landscaping included wiith your monthly rent ($150 value). 2 year lease agreenment. No cats please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 Lauren Hall Court have any available units?
10150 Lauren Hall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 Lauren Hall Court have?
Some of 10150 Lauren Hall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 Lauren Hall Court currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Lauren Hall Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Lauren Hall Court pet-friendly?
No, 10150 Lauren Hall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 10150 Lauren Hall Court offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Lauren Hall Court does offer parking.
Does 10150 Lauren Hall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 Lauren Hall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Lauren Hall Court have a pool?
No, 10150 Lauren Hall Court does not have a pool.
Does 10150 Lauren Hall Court have accessible units?
No, 10150 Lauren Hall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Lauren Hall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 Lauren Hall Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College