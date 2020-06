Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming, updated bungalow on large level lot just seconds from historic downtown Acworth and Lake Allatoona! Rocking chair front porch welcomes you home. Two bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath, spacious dine-in kitchen, living room, laundry room/mud room. Back deck overlooks private yard. 24x26 carport in back yard can be used for cars or RV or boat. Fridge, microwave, washer, dryer included! All the wonderful character of an old home but with the modern conveniences!