520 Windcroft Circle
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

520 Windcroft Circle

520 Windcroft Cir · No Longer Available
Location

520 Windcroft Cir, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
520 Windcroft Circle Available 02/01/20 Perfect 2bed/2bath step-less ranch with roommate floor plan - Excellent condition! - Perfect 2bed/2bath step-less ranch with roommate floor plan - Excellent condition! Fresh paint throughout, new counter-tops going in, upgraded flooring, 2-car garage and bonus room with half-wall. Two minutes from I-75 and minutes from KSU. Great active neighborhood! HOA maintains the front yard - included in rent! Contact Ashley Venters at 770-324-7432 or Ashley@theforem.com for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Windcroft Circle have any available units?
520 Windcroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 520 Windcroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
520 Windcroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Windcroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 520 Windcroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 520 Windcroft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 520 Windcroft Circle offers parking.
Does 520 Windcroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Windcroft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Windcroft Circle have a pool?
No, 520 Windcroft Circle does not have a pool.
Does 520 Windcroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 520 Windcroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Windcroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Windcroft Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Windcroft Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Windcroft Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

