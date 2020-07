Amenities

Enter this end unit town home on the main floor into an entry foyer. There is a 1/2 bath, eat-in-kitchen with white cabinets, all white appliances (dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, refrigerator), disposal, laundry closet with washer & dryer included, dining room/living combo with ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace with access to the back patio. Upper level features master bedroom & master bath with tub/shower combination, and spare bedroom and full bath with tub/shower combination.