4894 Lake Park Lane

4894 Lake Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4894 Lake Park Lane, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME ON A LAKE! Open floor plan. Formal dining room. Large eat-in kitchen. HUGE fenced-in backyard. Large Owner's Suite with exquisite Owner's-Suite Bathroom. Swim Tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4894 Lake Park Lane have any available units?
4894 Lake Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 4894 Lake Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4894 Lake Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4894 Lake Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4894 Lake Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4894 Lake Park Lane offer parking?
No, 4894 Lake Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4894 Lake Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4894 Lake Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4894 Lake Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4894 Lake Park Lane has a pool.
Does 4894 Lake Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 4894 Lake Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4894 Lake Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4894 Lake Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4894 Lake Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4894 Lake Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

