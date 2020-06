Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect time to make this gorgeous house your new home! Completely renovated from each angle of the house. Hardware floor throughout on main floor, Granite counter tops, SS appliances, brand new fixtures, new garage doors and new carpet upstairs The front exterior features a two-car garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in. Easy access to highway, shopping and great neighborhood! will not last!!