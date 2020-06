Amenities

parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available July 28. Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 1 bath rental located in the Historic Acworth. The property features refinished original hardwoods throughout. Separate dining and laundry rooms. Plenty of parking and nice size backyard. Minutes from I-75 and walking distance from downtown Acworth. Won't last long call come take a look. .Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters. Owner is a licensed Georgia real estate broker. No pets.