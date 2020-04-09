4380 Mitchell Hill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, move-in ready home with finished basement and 2-car garage. Less than a mile from shops & restaurants of historic downtown Acworth. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Fully-equipped kitchen w/breakfast area. Family room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite features double vanity, separate tub & shower and 2 closets. Covered front porch and deck. Pets negotiable w/pet fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care and must provide their own washer/dryer. 1 year lease or longer available. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.