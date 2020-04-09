All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
4380 Mitchell Hill Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:06 AM

4380 Mitchell Hill Dr

4380 Mitchell Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4380 Mitchell Hill Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, move-in ready home with finished basement and 2-car garage. Less than a mile from shops & restaurants of historic downtown Acworth. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Fully-equipped kitchen w/breakfast area. Family room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite features double vanity, separate tub & shower and 2 closets. Covered front porch and deck. Pets negotiable w/pet fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care and must provide their own washer/dryer. 1 year lease or longer available. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have any available units?
4380 Mitchell Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have?
Some of 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4380 Mitchell Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4380 Mitchell Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College