All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 4314 Logan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
4314 Logan Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4314 Logan Way

4314 Logan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4314 Logan Way, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4314 Logan Way Acworth, GA 30101
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready 2/1/19

Enter town home with a foyer that leads to Livingroom with back door to deck. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and a eat in area. Half bath down stairs for your guest.Upstairs features two bedrooms each with a private bath. Storage closet in back of home on patio. Parking on parking pad. Fresh Paint Throughout.

Schools:
Addison Elementary
Awtrey Middle
North Cobb High

Built 1992 Approx. sq. ft. 1186

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Logan Way have any available units?
4314 Logan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 4314 Logan Way currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Logan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Logan Way pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Logan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4314 Logan Way offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Logan Way offers parking.
Does 4314 Logan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Logan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Logan Way have a pool?
No, 4314 Logan Way does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Logan Way have accessible units?
No, 4314 Logan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Logan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Logan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 Logan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 Logan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Luxury Places
Acworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College