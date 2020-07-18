Amenities
4314 Logan Way Acworth, GA 30101
**NO PETS**
HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.
Availability: Ready 2/1/19
Enter town home with a foyer that leads to Livingroom with back door to deck. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and a eat in area. Half bath down stairs for your guest.Upstairs features two bedrooms each with a private bath. Storage closet in back of home on patio. Parking on parking pad. Fresh Paint Throughout.
Schools:
Addison Elementary
Awtrey Middle
North Cobb High
Built 1992 Approx. sq. ft. 1186