Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4314 Logan Way Acworth, GA 30101

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready 2/1/19



Enter town home with a foyer that leads to Livingroom with back door to deck. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and a eat in area. Half bath down stairs for your guest.Upstairs features two bedrooms each with a private bath. Storage closet in back of home on patio. Parking on parking pad. Fresh Paint Throughout.



Schools:

Addison Elementary

Awtrey Middle

North Cobb High



Built 1992 Approx. sq. ft. 1186