Amenities

Available July 14. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath with finished partial basement and fenced backyard. Split level home located minutes from I-75. Spacious family room and bonus room in partial finished basement. Remodeled master bath with beautiful tile shower, separate tub and his/hers closets. Washer dryer hookups located in basement. Oversized 2 car garage. Back deck and fenced backyard provide plenty of privacy. Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters.