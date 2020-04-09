4184 HAYNES MILL Court NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brick front ranch home features a formal living room and formal dining room, which boasts high ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen highlights include breakfast room & bar, and stainless appliances. The master suite features 2 walk-in closets and a bath with 2 separate vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. Guest rooms share large bath with double vanities. 4th room can be used as bedroom, office, or den. Unfinished basement. Fenced yard. Pest control incl. Furniture can be leased or purchased. Corporate rentals welcome.