4184 HAYNES MILL Court NW

Amenities
Beautiful brick front ranch home features a formal living room and formal dining room, which boasts high ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen highlights include breakfast room & bar, and stainless appliances. The master suite features 2 walk-in closets and a bath with 2 separate vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. Guest rooms share large bath with double vanities. 4th room can be used as bedroom, office, or den. Unfinished basement. Fenced yard. Pest control incl. Furniture can be leased or purchased. Corporate rentals welcome.