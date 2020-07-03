Amenities

A beautiful split-level home in Brookhaven Subdivision located at 391 Bass Way NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144. It has 4 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms. Year build - 1999, total square foot 1800 approx. 2 car Garage. Ceramic tile floor on both levels, with a laminated floor in bedrooms. Covered patio and big flat backyard for you to enjoy outdoor. New Stainless-steel Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas stove. Plenty of Sunlight, freshly painted, neat and clean property available immediately. Close to Kennesaw State University, shopping complexes and restaurants. Assigned schools are Lewis Elementary, Awtrey Middle and Allatoona High School. Shared Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and Basketball courts available to enjoy. Tenants are responsible for lawn-care, utilities payments and following HOA rules and regulations. Pets are not allowed.