391 Bass Way NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

391 Bass Way NW

391 Bass Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

391 Bass Way Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A beautiful split-level home in Brookhaven Subdivision located at 391 Bass Way NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144. It has 4 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms. Year build - 1999, total square foot 1800 approx. 2 car Garage. Ceramic tile floor on both levels, with a laminated floor in bedrooms. Covered patio and big flat backyard for you to enjoy outdoor. New Stainless-steel Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas stove. Plenty of Sunlight, freshly painted, neat and clean property available immediately. Close to Kennesaw State University, shopping complexes and restaurants. Assigned schools are Lewis Elementary, Awtrey Middle and Allatoona High School. Shared Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and Basketball courts available to enjoy. Tenants are responsible for lawn-care, utilities payments and following HOA rules and regulations. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Bass Way NW have any available units?
391 Bass Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 391 Bass Way NW have?
Some of 391 Bass Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Bass Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
391 Bass Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Bass Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 391 Bass Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 391 Bass Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 391 Bass Way NW offers parking.
Does 391 Bass Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 Bass Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Bass Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 391 Bass Way NW has a pool.
Does 391 Bass Way NW have accessible units?
No, 391 Bass Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Bass Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 391 Bass Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 391 Bass Way NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 391 Bass Way NW has units with air conditioning.

