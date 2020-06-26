3427 Palm Circle NW

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath located in Creekside! This inviting home features a 2 story foyer, hardwoods throughout the main level, open eat-in kitchen with a view of family room with fireplace, separate formal living and dining room. Upstairs offers a loft area, three large add'l bedrooms and a spacious master suite to relax, that's complete w/sitting & office area. Master bath has garden tub/separate shower. Private fenced back yard w/garden area. A perfect outdoor space that will be great for entertaining. Two Car Garage. Swim | Tennis Community.