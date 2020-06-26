All apartments in Acworth
3427 Palm Circle NW

3427 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Palm Circle, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath located in Creekside! This inviting home features a 2 story foyer, hardwoods throughout the main level, open eat-in kitchen with a view of family room with fireplace, separate formal living and dining room. Upstairs offers a loft area, three large add'l bedrooms and a spacious master suite to relax, that's complete w/sitting & office area. Master bath has garden tub/separate shower. Private fenced back yard w/garden area. A perfect outdoor space that will be great for entertaining. Two Car Garage. Swim | Tennis Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Palm Circle NW have any available units?
3427 Palm Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3427 Palm Circle NW have?
Some of 3427 Palm Circle NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Palm Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Palm Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Palm Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 3427 Palm Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3427 Palm Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 3427 Palm Circle NW offers parking.
Does 3427 Palm Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Palm Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Palm Circle NW have a pool?
Yes, 3427 Palm Circle NW has a pool.
Does 3427 Palm Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 3427 Palm Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Palm Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Palm Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Palm Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Palm Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.
