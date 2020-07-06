3329 NW Freedom Lndg

Amenities

Lovely Home with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath located in Kennesaw Ga. The home is very well maintained! The community includes swimming pool, tennis courts and front yard maintenance. Ready for move in August. Two story with cozy fireplace located in the family/great room, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, laminate hardwood and wall to wall carpet. The kitchen with all the appliances including side by side refrigerator and microwave. The master bath with double vanity with separate garden tub and shower. Close to Kennesaw University, shopping and schools!