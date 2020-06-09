Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

3311 Southridge Drive Unit D Available 09/20/19 Southridge - This property will be available mid September if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing with my current tenant.



Newer flooring will be installed next week and cleaned.



Master on main! Convenient to I-75 and Hwy 92.



Very nice two story condo for lease. End unit features one bedroom and one bath on the main level and one bedroom and a bath on the upper level.



So private and functional. Laundry on main. Newer refreshed paint throughout.



Nice kitchen with newer stove.



Window treatments and ceiling fans plus a private patio.



Two car parking directly in front of unit.



Rent is $975 + $50 for water.



No section 8, No inside smoking, No pets.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary- Acworth

Middle-Barber

High- North Cobb



(RLNE1976152)