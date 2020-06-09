Amenities
3311 Southridge Drive Unit D Available 09/20/19 Southridge - This property will be available mid September if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing with my current tenant.
Newer flooring will be installed next week and cleaned.
Master on main! Convenient to I-75 and Hwy 92.
Very nice two story condo for lease. End unit features one bedroom and one bath on the main level and one bedroom and a bath on the upper level.
So private and functional. Laundry on main. Newer refreshed paint throughout.
Nice kitchen with newer stove.
Window treatments and ceiling fans plus a private patio.
Two car parking directly in front of unit.
Rent is $975 + $50 for water.
No section 8, No inside smoking, No pets.
To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens
Schools: Elementary- Acworth
Middle-Barber
High- North Cobb
(RLNE1976152)