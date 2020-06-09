All apartments in Acworth
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3311 Southridge Drive Unit D

3311 Southridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Southridge Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
3311 Southridge Drive Unit D Available 09/20/19 Southridge - This property will be available mid September if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing with my current tenant.

Newer flooring will be installed next week and cleaned.

Master on main! Convenient to I-75 and Hwy 92.

Very nice two story condo for lease. End unit features one bedroom and one bath on the main level and one bedroom and a bath on the upper level.

So private and functional. Laundry on main. Newer refreshed paint throughout.

Nice kitchen with newer stove.

Window treatments and ceiling fans plus a private patio.

Two car parking directly in front of unit.

Rent is $975 + $50 for water.

No section 8, No inside smoking, No pets.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary- Acworth
Middle-Barber
High- North Cobb

(RLNE1976152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have any available units?
3311 Southridge Drive Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have?
Some of 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Southridge Drive Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D offers parking.
Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have a pool?
No, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Southridge Drive Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
