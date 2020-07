Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful corner-lot ranch located in the heart of Kennesaw is a must-see! Just minutes from Swift Cantrell park and within walking distance to North Cobb High School and Awtrey Middle School. This attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car side entry garage and open floor plan. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings and opens to the kitchen with a large breakfast bar and eat-in area. Exterior features fenced in backyard with plenty of room for entertaining.