3222 Blue Springs Trce North West

This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring. Separate dining room for family dinners or entertaining guests. Master is large with en suite bathroom equipped with double vanities, freestanding shower and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious! One car garage and large deck makes it the perfect package. Available 8/1! Call (or text) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!