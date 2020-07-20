All apartments in Acworth
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3195 Souffle Ct
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

3195 Souffle Ct

3195 Souffle Court · No Longer Available
Location

3195 Souffle Court, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious 4/3 in Acworth - Property Id: 108514

Your new home is here! Luxurious 4/3 in a quiet and family-oriented neighborhood at one of the best school districts in Cobb County. Enjoy the abundance of light that comes through the tall windows while you sit by the fire place or cook a delicious meal. New carpet and paint throughout the entire house! There is a separate family room, fourth bedroom and bathroom in the basement. Open floor-plan with large gourmet kitchen which views the living room.
Spacious formal dining room and living room. Fantastic master suite with large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large deck and flat backyard.
Hurry! This home will go quick!
Call or text for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108514
Property Id 108514

(RLNE4789116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

