3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 Available 07/01/19 Liberty Commons - Property will be available JULY 1st if that is when you are looking to move please contact any licensed agent and they can schedule a showing.



Great home located within walking distance to North Cobb High School. Home sits on level lot with private fenced backyard.



Front yard is maintained by HOA. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and view thru to family room.



Cabinets are stained. Spacious master bedroom. Large dining room.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Big Shanty

Middle: Awtrey

High: North Cobb



No Section 8

No inside smoking.

Pets on case basis with deposit



