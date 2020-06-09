Amenities
3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 Available 07/01/19 Liberty Commons - Property will be available JULY 1st if that is when you are looking to move please contact any licensed agent and they can schedule a showing.
Great home located within walking distance to North Cobb High School. Home sits on level lot with private fenced backyard.
Front yard is maintained by HOA. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and view thru to family room.
Cabinets are stained. Spacious master bedroom. Large dining room.
To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens
Schools: Elementary: Big Shanty
Middle: Awtrey
High: North Cobb
No Section 8
No inside smoking.
Pets on case basis with deposit
(RLNE3201005)