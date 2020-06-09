All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178

3178 Justice Mill Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3178 Justice Mill Court Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 Available 07/01/19 Liberty Commons - Property will be available JULY 1st if that is when you are looking to move please contact any licensed agent and they can schedule a showing.

Great home located within walking distance to North Cobb High School. Home sits on level lot with private fenced backyard.

Front yard is maintained by HOA. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and view thru to family room.

Cabinets are stained. Spacious master bedroom. Large dining room.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Big Shanty
Middle: Awtrey
High: North Cobb

No Section 8
No inside smoking.
Pets on case basis with deposit

(RLNE3201005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 have any available units?
3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
Is 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 currently offering any rent specials?
3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 is pet friendly.
Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 offer parking?
No, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 does not offer parking.
Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 have a pool?
No, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 does not have a pool.
Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 have accessible units?
No, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 does not have accessible units.
Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3178 Justice Mill Court # J3178 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College