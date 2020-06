Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great location, near shopping, restaurants, and schools in a Swim, tennis community, Spacious home with hardwood flooring on main, Separate formal living and formal dining room, with large kitchen overlooking the family room. The master suite is very spacious with new modern double vanity. Secondary bedrooms have ample size and plenty of closet space. Home is in move-in condition. The community has swim and tennis. Won't last long!