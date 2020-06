Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

This adorable split level home in swim/ tennis community in Acworth, only minutes from I-75. This home has a large living room with a wonderful fireplace, a separate dining area and large eat in kitchen. Upstairs there are 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 baths. On the lower level there is a bonus room that could be used as a family room, office or possible 4th bedroom, along with a 1/2 bath and laundry area. A large 2 car attached garage completes the package. 16 month lease only.