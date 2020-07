Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

RARE rental opportunity with this charming ranch home minutes from I-75, Kennesaw State & Lakeside Market Place with TONS of shopping & restaurants under a mile away. Pulte Built, well kept home, Desired Allatoona HS dist. Hardwood floors in main areas, brand new carpet in bedrooms, updated master shower, double vanity, large walkin closet. Swim & Tennis. Couldn't ask for a better location and price. Pets negotiable. $50.00 per applicant . $200.00 move in fee.